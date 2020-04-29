The U.S. forces surprise the Holocaust survivor and play the Israeli national anthem via Zoom

TEL AVIV – A U.S. military band surprised a Holocaust survivor this week by zooming in on the Israeli national anthem to mark the 75th anniversary of his liberation from a Nazi Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

Abba Naor, 92, was the youngest survivor of the Dachau concentration camp outside of Munich. He was released at the age of 17 after spending four years in the camp.

“When I watched the Americans, I felt very good and had the opportunity to say thank you for the exemption. It was a great honor,” Naor told NBC News after the zoom call, in which members of the US American service played the Israeli national anthem alongside members of the Israel Defense Forces.

Image: Abba Naor and his great-grandchildren in Israel.

On April 29, 1945, the U.S. forces liberated the Nazi Dachau concentration camp, and 75 years later, Israel celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday. The world’s leaders met in Jerusalem in January to attend a diplomatic meeting to commemorate the Holocaust and fight anti-Semitism 75 years after Auschwitz was liberated.

Naor said that he was actually released on May 2, 1945. A few days earlier, on April 25, he and other Dachau survivors had to march for days without food or water while anyone who could not walk was shot. he said.

“The Americans have given us a new life and you can’t forget it, we don’t forget it,” he added. “They brought us back to life, if they only came a day later, nobody would be alive and you can’t forget that.”

After his liberation, the Lithuanian Naor moved to Israel, where he fought against the Arab states in 1948, when the country was independent. He later worked for Mossad, Israel’s national secret service.

For the past 20 years, Naor has tried to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive. He often traveled back to Dachau and held between 80 and 100 lectures for the German army, school children and universities every year.

It was supposed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau camp along with U.S. Army veterans who had freed the camp, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence the call to the US military band about Zoom.

The story goes on

Today he has two children, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

“The most important thing in life is life itself. It’s a one-time gift and you should make the most of it,” he told NBC News.

“You can also do something good with bad things and I think I’m a little example of that.”