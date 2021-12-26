The UAE intends to end the monopoly of key business families, according to a report.

According to a report, the UAE intends to end the monopoly of key business families.

The Emirati government’s latest effort to promote competition and attract foreign investment is this move.

According to The Financial Times on Sunday, the Emirati government plans to end its monopoly on the sale of imported goods in order to attract foreign investment.

The government of the Gulf state has informed its key business families of the new policy, according to the British newspaper, as part of its efforts to promote competition and openness.

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) “has now proposed legislation to prevent the automatic renewal of existing business contracts, giving foreign companies the flexibility to distribute their own goods or change their local agent during the contract’s expiration,” according to the newspaper.

The UAE authorities did not respond to the report with an official statement.

Family-owned businesses, ranging from small businesses to joint ventures built by leading business groups over decades, account for 90 percent of the private sector in the Gulf state, employing three-quarters of the workforce.

The new policy is the UAE government’s latest attempt to entice more foreign investment through competitive legal and social changes.

