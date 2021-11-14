The UK, according to Liz Truss, “will not turn a blind eye” to Belarus’ “shameful manufactured” migrant crisis.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen will miss Sunday’s Cenotaph Remembrance service due to a back sprain.

The monarch, 95, was expected to return to public duties with the event, following an overnight stay in hospital last month.

Buckingham Palace confirmed her absence on Sunday morning, saying she would be replaced by other senior royals, including Prince Charles, Prince of Wales.

“The Queen has decided with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back this morning,” the palace said.

Her Majesty is upset that she will not be able to attend the service.

“The Prince of Wales, as in previous years, will lay a wreath on Her Majesty’s behalf.”

“His Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra will all be present аt the Cenotаph today, as planned.”

After doctors advised her to take a break, the Queen has missed a number of engagements recently, including the opening speech of the COP26 climate summit in Glаsgow.

On October 20th, she spent her first night in a hospital in eight years, at King Edwаrd VII hospitаl in central London.

She did, however, record a video for the COP26 opening ceremony and call Prime Minister Boris Johnson for her weekly meeting.

She was also spotted driving her car near Windsor Castle last week for a photo shoot.

When a member of the public inquired about her condition during a visit to Brixton in south London on Thursday, Prince Charles appeared to respond, “She’s fine, thank you.”