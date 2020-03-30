The UK Advises Against Travel to the US Even Though It’s Already Been Banned

Coronavirus is causing all sorts of chaos, and everything from international travel to buying groceries has been affected.

The US implemented a travel ban from Europe, extending the initial ban to include UK and Ireland, which comes into effect today. The ban was rolled out to include 26 European countries with open borders, but any Americans abroad can still return home; they’ll be directed to one of 13 sanctioned airports across the country where they’ll be tested for coronavirus.

Despite the ban, the Foreign Office has since updated its own travel advice for the USA, suggesting that any travel to the country outside of the essential is being advised against.

We are advising against all but essential travel to the USA following the US government announcement imposing restrictions on travel from the UK (and Ireland) effective from midnight on Monday 16 March EST / 0400 on Tuesday 17 March GMT.

A bit weird, given that Trump has banned UK to US travel. But you do you, Foreign Office. If you’re on lockdown, here are a few ways to stay sane in the impending apocalypse. And if you’re all out of toilet paper, allow us to suggest some alternatives.

Feature image credit: Unsplash