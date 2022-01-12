The UK and India are set to start talks on a trade agreement, despite Tory concerns about possible visa liberalization.

The UK and India are set to start talks on a trade agreement, despite Tory concerns about possible relaxed visa rules.

Some Conservative MPs are concerned about the prospect of loosened immigration rules, but India is said to be prioritizing making it easier for Indian citizens to live and work in the UK.

Despite opposition from some Tory MPs, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the “golden opportunity” of a post-Brexit trade deal with India as negotiations begin.

Ms Trevelyan will meet with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Thursday to begin formal negotiations, which she hopes will kick off a “five-star year of trade” with additional agreements around the world.

According to government figures, India is the UK’s 15th largest trading partner, accounting for 1.6 percent of total UK trade, while the EU is the UK’s largest trading partner, accounting for 50% of imports and 42% of exports.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) claims that the agreement will nearly double UK exports to India and increase trade by £28 million by 2035.

The first round of talks is scheduled to begin next week.

According to The Times, visa rules could be loosened as part of the deal, making it easier for Indian citizens to live and work in the UK, which is a top priority for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some Conservative MPs, on the other hand, are concerned about the possibility of India’s immigration rules being relaxed.

“Apparently the Government are thinking of relaxing visa controls for India in order to get a free trade deal,” Brexiteer Sir Edward Leigh said last week during Prime Minister’s Questions.

While a free trade agreement is beneficial in and of itself, we should not be held hostage.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that our new working-class voters who voted for Brexit did not vote to replace immigration from Europe with more immigration from elsewhere, any more than they did when they were told that we would regain control of the channel?”

“We do not do free trade deals on that basis,” Mr Johnson said, after declining to give a guarantee.

“Net immigration has decreased since we regained control.”

Ahead of schedule.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

UK and India to begin trade deal negotiations amid Tory tensions over potential relaxed visa rules