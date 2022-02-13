The UK and its allies are stepping up their diplomatic efforts to prevent Putin from invading Ukraine this week.

The United Kingdom and its allies will intensify their diplomatic efforts this week to prevent Putin from invading Ukraine.

In the coming days, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Ben Wallace will all be visiting European allies.

Ministers from the United Kingdom will join a renewed diplomatic effort this week to persuade Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine, amid fears that a European war could break out within days.

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Ben Wallace are traveling across Europe to help coordinate a joint response from Western allies and reassure Eastern European countries that Nato will continue to protect them.

The UK government and its allies believe it is not too late to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine will result in harsh economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation for Russia.

On Ukraine’s borders, at least 100,000 Russian troops, and possibly as many as 150,000, are currently stationed.

While Western powers are unsure when or if Mr Putin intends to invade, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries have advised their citizens to leave immediately or risk being drawn into a war.

“We have to be realistic about Russia having 100,000 troops now roughly on the border that an imminent incursion by Russia is entirely possible,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News.

The Prime Minister is receiving daily intelligence briefings on the crisis and is scheduled to meet with a number of world leaders in the coming days before heading to Europe later this week.

The government is planning to “up the ante on the diplomatic campaign,” according to a Whitehall source, believing that it is still possible to prevent an invasion.

Nato forces are expected to announce additional “economic and defensive support” for Ukraine, including additional weaponry, even though the alliance has ruled out sending large numbers of troops to the country, which would risk an all-out war between Russia and the West.

“The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical juncture,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

All of the evidence points to Russia planning an invasion of Ukraine at any time.

Both Ukraine and Russia would suffer as a result of this.

“There is still time for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the Prime Minister will continue to work tirelessly with our allies to persuade Russia to take a step back from the precipice.”

The Foreign Secretary is currently on the move.

