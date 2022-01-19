The UK companies participating in the trial, as well as countries where it has previously worked

The UK companies taking part in the trial, as well as countries where it has previously worked

The trial, which will last six months, will involve about 30 companies.

In the United Kingdom, a four-day workweek is being trialed to see how long weekends affect employee productivity.

The trial, which will last six months, will involve approximately 30 companies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trial, including which countries have tried the four-day week.

Employees will be compensated in the same way as if they worked five days a week.

The trial, which is being conducted by the 4 Day Week campaign, think-tank Autonomy, and researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University, and Boston College, will see if employees can maintain 100% productivity while working 20% less time.

To measure productivity, researchers will collaborate with each participating company.

“2022 will be the year that heralds in this bold new future of work,” said Joe O’Connor, pilot program manager for 4 Day Week Global.

“More and more businesses are moving to productivity-focused strategies in order to reduce worker hours without reducing pay,” he continued.

“The growing momentum and interest in our pilot program, as well as the four-day week in general, excites us.”

“The four-day week challenges the current work model and assists companies in moving away from simply measuring how long people are ‘at work’ to a more focused focus on the output produced.”

The following companies are participating in the study:

In other countries, the four-day work week has been tried and proven to be effective.

Between 2015 and 2019, Iceland hosted the world’s largest trial of the concept, which was deemed an “overwhelming success.”

According to the researchers, productivity in the majority of workplaces remained the same or improved.

“This study shows that the world’s largest ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success,” said Will Stronge, Autonomy’s director of research.

“It demonstrates that the public sector is ripe for being a leader in shorter work weeks – with lessons for other governments to learn.”

In Japan, Microsoft started working a four-day week in 2019, and sales per employee increased by 40% over the previous year.

This year, Ireland, the United States, Spain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are all conducting trials similar to the UK.

Four-day work week pilot: The UK companies taking part in the trial and countries where it has worked before