The UK Covid alert level has been raised to the second highest due to a “substantial” threat to the NHS posed by the Omicron variant.

The health service is already under strain from non-Covid illnesses, and the new strain will be a significant challenge, according to the government.

In light of the rapid rise in Omicron cases, Ministers acted on advice from the four UK chief medical officers and the UK Health Security Agency.

The second-highest level, Level 4, means “high transmission and direct COVID-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread, substantial, or rising.”

The Department of Health stated that while Covid-19 transmission is already high in the community, primarily due to Delta, the emergence of Omicron poses an additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.

Every two to three days, the number of Omicron cases doubles, and there were more than 1,200 on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,137.

Non-Covid illnesses and operations are putting a strain on the NHS, which will only get worse as a variant spreads with increased transmissibility and decreased vaccine effectiveness.

