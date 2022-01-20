The ‘UK Disneyland’ resort in London has yet to open.

The ‘UK Disneyland’ resort in London has been delayed yet again.

The huge attraction at the London Resort theme park, dubbed the UK’s Disneyland, has been postponed.

The £2.5 billion project was first announced in 2012, and it is slated to open in 2019.

However, due to the pandemic, disagreements with locals, and wildlife protection laws, it has been delayed.

Due to a number of rare species in the area, a portion of the area was designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in November.

Py Gerbeau, the CEO of the London Resort, confirmed that construction would begin next year, but the opening date has since been pushed back from 2024 to 2025.

Despite this, he previously stated: “To all the doom-mongers and naysayers, the London Resort is proceeding as planned.”

Along with the announcement, the resort’s Twitter account provided a slew of other updates, including an artist’s rendering of a new section of the venue.

In scenes reminiscent of Game of Thrones, it shows a fire-breathing dragon atop a massive castle surrounded by turrets.

Lava appears to be cascading down the sides of the bricks, with arrows protruding from the greenery and crowds forming at the base.

A new “work in progress” list for 2021 and the coming year accompanied the image.

“Revise the opening date to 2025, partner with dynamic and visionary IP brands, continue designing cutting-edge unique experiences, appreciate all the support, beware of ‘hic sunt dracones’ (among other things).”

“Here’s to 2022,” it said.

“Hic sunt dracones,” which means “here be dragons” in Latin, adds to the ominous foreshadowing.

The government has yet to approve the London Resort, but executives anticipate approval later this year after submitting a 25,000-page proposal by the end of 2020.

It will be three times the size of any other theme park in the UK when it is finished, spanning 535 acres, or the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums.

It will be the largest brand new theme park investment in Europe since Disneyland Paris in 1992, and will be located between Gravesend and Dartford in Kent.

The park will be divided into six themed lands, as well as a water park, three hotels, and a shopping district, thanks to collaboration with BBC Studios, ITV, and Paramount.

This includes The Studios, a warehouse district with blockbuster movie features, The Woods, a fairytale land, and The Kingdom, which is themed after King Arthur.

A futuristic land and a Jungle-themed land will also be available.

