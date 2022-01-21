The UK foreign secretary warns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will result in a “terrible quagmire.”

“Russians have not learned the lessons of history,” says Liz Truss.

LONDON (Reuters) –

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the British foreign secretary, would result in “a terrible quagmire and loss of life” similar to the Soviet-Afghan war.

Liz Truss, who is visiting Sydney, Australia, said Russians “haven’t learned the lessons of history,” referring to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Between 1979 and 1989, up to 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed and another 35,000 were wounded.

“We are very clear, together with our allies in the G7, with our allies in NATO, that if Russia invades Ukraine, it will cost a lot of money,” Truss said.

“We are prepared to impose very harsh sanctions.”

President Vladimir Putin, according to Truss, must “desist and withdraw from Ukraine before committing a major strategic error.”

“They fantasize about resurrecting the Soviet Union, or a larger Russia, by carving up land based on ethnicity and language.”

They claim to want stability while working to destabilize and threaten others.

“Everyone needs to step up.”

We will continue to stand with Ukraine and urge Russia to de-escalate with our allies.

What happens in Eastern Europe has global implications.”

Truss’ comments came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a “disaster.”

“I think any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale, would be a disaster not just for Russia, but for the entire world,” he said.

Johnson reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine, saying his country “stands squarely behind Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.”

NATO and the EU have repeatedly warned Russia about a possible invasion of Ukraine, which is believed to be imminent due to Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border.

Later on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in Geneva for crucial talks.

Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with a “rapid, severe, and united response” from the US and its allies, according to Blinken.

To keep the peace, Russia has made security demands, including a ban on former Soviet countries joining NATO.