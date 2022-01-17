The UK government has asked the Royal Navy to police migrant crossings across the English Channel.

The British government has asked the Royal Navy to police migrant crossings across the English Channel.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, made an announcement in parliament on Monday.

NEW YORK

Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary, said on Monday that she had asked the Ministry of Defense to put the navy in charge of policing small boats crossing the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom.

“No one department” could solve the Channel crossing problem, Patel told parliament, adding, “My decision to bring in the MoD is vindication that we need to absolutely strengthen our defenses in the Channel.”

She stated that it “doesn’t matter which countries” migrants are sent to, with local media speculating that Rwanda and other African countries could be used as offshore asylum processing centers.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, told Sky News that having a single command and control system “that includes not just naval vessels but all other vessels, including Border Force, so that you actually have a coordinated operation in terms of the small boats” was a “good idea.”

He explained that the coordination was required to “go after the illegal smugglers who are putting these people’s lives in jeopardy.”

“It’s a multi-pronged strategy,” he said. “You’ve got co-ordination on the Channel, you’ve got the Nationality and Borders Bill and properly implementing it, and then you’ve got legal migration routes.”

The Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament, would make it illegal to enter the UK without a visa and allow the government to take away someone’s citizenship without their knowledge.

Last year, a new record of 28,391 migrants crossed the Channel.

The announcement to tighten security on the Channel comes as Britain’s scandal-plagued Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced widespread calls to resign, is said to have promised more’red meat’ to his backbench MPs, who have frequently complained about migrant crossings.

Policy of rebuttal

Local media reported late last year that migrant boats would be pushed back.

The UK’s border force staff were being trained to use “turn-around” tactics at sea to prevent migrants on boats from reaching the coast, according to a statement from the Home Office at the time.

“Safeguarding human lives at sea takes precedence over considerations of nationality, status, and migratory policy, out of strict respect for the international maritime law governing search and rescue at sea,” said then-French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin at the time.