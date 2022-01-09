The UK government has been urged to make refugee routes safer.

After a record number of English Channel crossings, charities are calling for policy changes to prevent more deaths.

LONDON, U.K.

Human rights organizations and charities urged the British government on Tuesday to provide safer crossing routes for refugees and migrants crossing the English Channel, as the number of people seeking asylum in the United Kingdom is expected to triple by 2021.

Government policy towards migrants and refugees crossing the Channel, according to refugee charities, is harsh and risks more deaths at sea.

The worst tragedy in the channel’s history occurred in November 2021 when 27 people drowned, including a seven-year-old boy and a pregnant woman.

“Rather than punishing or excluding people seeking safety because of the type of journey they have taken to the UK, this government must create and commit to safe routes,” said Enver Soloman, chief executive of the Refugee Council.

More people crossed the Channel in 2021 than in 2020, according to the Refugee Council, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, and Care4Calais.

Despite the UK’s exit from the EU and Home Secretary Priti Patel’s investment of millions of pounds in new measures to deter border crossings, such as the use of force to turn away refugees and migrants, the number of people crossing France into the UK has increased.

“The government tells us that people should travel legally, but if that were true, why would so many people risk their lives in flimsy boats?” said Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, a refugee aid organization in the northern French port city of Calais.

According to the Press Association, 28,395 people arrived in the UK by small boat in 2021.

This number increased significantly in November, when 6,869 more people entered the UK.

The Home Office compiles its own data and analysis on the number of people and crossings, but no data on the latter has been released.

Instead, it claims that the new nationality and borders bill will make it more difficult for people to enter the UK illegally, thereby deterring people trafficking.

“Seeking asylum for protection should not entail people asylum shopping from country to country or risking their lives to cross the border by lining the pockets of criminal gangs.”

