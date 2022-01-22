The UK government warns that Vladimir Putin is planning to install a pro-Russian puppet president in Ukraine.

The UK government warns that Vladimir Putin is planning to install a pro-Russian puppet leader in Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev could be installed as a puppet head of state, according to the Foreign Office.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia grow, the UK government claims that Russia is plotting to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom has taken the unusual step of publicly airing claims that former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev could be imposed as head of state if Ukraine’s current pro-Western government is overthrown.

Mr Murayev, a media mogul, has previously backed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

When his party failed to receive 5% of the vote in the 2019 elections, he lost his seat in the Ukrainian parliament.

It comes as evidence mounts that Russia is planning an attack on its southern neighbor.

Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern border, despite denials that it is planning an invasion.

The new information, according to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, “sheds light on the scope of Russian activity aimed at subverting Ukraine.”

The FCDO claimed that Russian intelligence services still have ties to former Ukrainian officials, and that some of the ex-officials are in contact with Russian intelligence officers plotting invasion plans.

Mykola Azarov, who served as Ukraine’s prime minister under pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, who was deposed by a popular uprising in 2014, is among those named by the UK government.

Mr. Azarov fled to Russia, where he established a puppet government in exile, which was widely regarded as illegitimate.

International sanctions have been imposed against him, as well as an Interpol “red notice” issued at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Vladimir Sivkovich, a former deputy head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council who was sanctioned by the US this week for allegedly cooperating with Russian intelligence, is also on the list.

Ms. Truss urged Russia to halt its aggression against Ukraine, warning that continuing to do so would have serious consequences.

“Russia must de-escalate, end its aggression and disinformation campaigns, and pursue a diplomatic path,” she said.

“As the UK and our allies have repeatedly stated, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic blunder with severe consequences,” says the statement.

