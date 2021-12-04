The UK has ordered an additional 114 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so that the booster vaccination campaign can be repeated in the future.

The United Kingdom has placed an order for 114 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses in order to continue the booster vaccination campaign in the future.

Any modified versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are adapted to new virus variants will be available in the UK.

Under the terms of the deal announced on Thursday, new versions of the two vaccines that have been tweaked to adapt to different variants may also be available to the UK.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant last week, agreements with the two jab manufacturers were accelerated.

Although supplies for the current booster campaign have been secured, the new agreement adds 114 million doses to the existing order.

The doses will be delivered over the course of the next year and 2023, with 60 million from Moderna and 54 million from Pfizer.

If either company produces variant-adapted vaccines, Britain will have first access to them.

Following evidence that vaccines based on mRNA technology are more effective, the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine, which provided the majority of the initial rollout, is unlikely to be used in future campaigns.

The news of the agreement is likely to exacerbate criticism of the UK and other western powers, such as the US and the EU, for ordering large quantities of vaccines while the developing world continues to struggle to obtain sufficient vaccine supplies.

The United Kingdom has ordered 453.5 million vaccines from six different manufacturers and has given away 70 million to developing countries.

The Vaccines Taskforce, which works outside of traditional government structures to strike deals directly with pharmaceutical companies, was responsible for securing the agreement.

“Thanks to the Vaccines Taskforce, we have an excellent track record of securing the vaccines the country needs to keep this virus at bay,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“These new agreements will ensure that the Great British vaccination effort – which has so far delivered over 115 million first, second, and booster jabs across the UK – is future proofed, allowing us to protect even more people in the years ahead.”

If annual vaccinations against Covid-19 are required in the future, it will depend on how long immunity lasts and whether the current generation of vaccines continues to protect.

