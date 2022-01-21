The UK has seen the worst of the Covid variant, with older people with Omicron staying out of hospital as hopes grow.

As hopes grow, older people with Omicron are staying out of hospitals. The UK has seen the worst of the Covid variant.

The high uptake of boosters among over-60s, as well as increased use of community treatment, have been credited by wise advisers as key factors in the turnaround.

The strongest sign yet that the UK has weathered the worst of the variant’s wave is that older people infected with Omicron are avoiding hospital in large numbers.

While cases of the highly infectious variant have now reached the over-70s, the “expected associated increases in hospital admissions, however, are not observed,” according to the government’s scientific advisers.

The Delta variant infects the majority of elderly hospital patients who test positive for Covid-19, with those still on wards infected prior to the Omicron outbreak.

Ministers, scientific advisers, and health experts are now more confident than they were when Omicron first emerged in November.

This despite the fact that the last eight weeks have seen a third of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to my sources, this has led to the conclusion within Whitehall and among scientists that there will be no more coronavirus lockdowns.

The epidemic in England is shrinking for the first time in weeks, according to the latest estimates.

The R reproduction number has dropped to between 0.8 and 1.1, according to the UK Health Security Agency, down from 1.1-1.5 a week ago.

The number of new cases reported in the UK continues to decline, with 95,787 new cases reported on Friday, a weekly average decrease of 27%, and hospital admissions also decreasing week on week.

According to Sage’s SPI-M modeling sub-committee, the dramatic improvement in the prognosis for older people with Omicron was due to high booster take-up and greater use of community treatment for Covid-19.

This includes the use of antiviral medications and the use of home oxygen monitors, which can detect deteriorating lung function earlier and lead to shorter hospital stays.

As a result, for vaccinated older people, Omicron barely registers as a hospitalization issue.

Reduced admissions could also be a result of more cautious behavior among the most vulnerable, as well as increased testing to manage their own risk, according to SPI-M.

“Transmission is evidently currently occurring within, and case numbers are increasing in, older,” the committee said.

