The UK is experiencing a ‘phenomenal’ bird flu outbreak, with outbreaks at a ‘largest ever’ number of farms.

After tens of thousands of farmed birds were culled, the UK’s chief vet has warned that bird flu is at a “phenomenal level” in the country.

On November 3, the UK declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which was later extended on November 29 with the requirement that all captive birds be kept indoors.

This was done in response to fears that the disease could be spread by wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter.

According to public health advice, the risk of avian influenza to human health is very low, and there is also a low risk of food contamination.

According to Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, there are 40 infected premises.

The “phenomenal level” of bird flu, she told the BBC, has “huge human, animal, and trade implications.”

Dr. Middlemiss believes the disease is spread by migratory birds returning from northern Russia and eastern Europe, and that more research is needed to prevent a worsening outbreak.

“We can’t wait another year and have an even bigger outbreak,” Dr. Middlemiss told the network.

“As a result, we’ll be working not only with our own scientists but also with scientists from around the world to learn more about what’s going on and what we can do about it.”

The UK is only a few weeks into a migratory season that will last until March, according to the vet.

“We’ll need to maintain these levels of heightened biosecurity for the duration,” she said.

Dr. Middlemiss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there are 40 infected premises in the UK, with 38 in Great Britain and 33 in England, and that approximately half a million birds have been culled so far.

Keepers must continue to take precautions such as cleaning and disinfecting clothing, equipment, and vehicles on a regular basis, as well as restricting access to non-essential workers and visitors, in addition to keeping birds and poultry housed.

The new housing measures, according to Defra, will be reviewed on a regular basis.

People who keep chickens and want to feed wild birds should keep everything “scrupulously clean” and “absolutely separate,” according to UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss, to avoid infecting their own flocks.

“We don’t know specifically, but it’s certainly one of the thoughts that our experts are having about what that impact might be,” Dr Middlemiss said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program when asked if bird flu is particularly bad this year due to climate change and changes in migration patterns.

“During the summer, the birds migrate to the north of Russia, where they mix with other birds and other global flight paths…

