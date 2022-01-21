As it sends troops and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, the UK is ‘taking the lead’ in preventing Russia from invading the country.

According to reports, the UK has dispatched 30 troops as well as 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine to train its forces.

According to a Chatham House expert on Russian power projection, Britain is “leading” by supporting Ukraine in a way that makes it more difficult for Russia to act.

According to my sources, the UK has dispatched 30 elite personnel to Ukraine this week to assist in the training of their forces, as well as 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers, as Ukrainian intelligence shows Russia has amassed 127,000 near its former Soviet neighbor.

The troops, according to Keir Giles of Chatham House, corroborate Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s announcement that there will be no military involvement in Ukraine because the forces appear to have been sent for training rather than combat.

“It’s a tiny number in any case; sending 30 instructors when they’re facing 100,000 Russians isn’t an augmentation of Ukrainian military capability,” he told me.

Mr Giles, on the other hand, called the Defence Secretary’s public declaration that there would be no military involvement a “basic mistake” that was “counterproductive,” because it “will give Russia more confidence because a whole range of those worst-case scenarios of how things might go are suddenly ruled out.”

It comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a renewed effort to de-escalate tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

Russia wants legally binding guarantees that Nato will not admit Ukraine as a member and that Nato forces will leave the eastern European countries where they are stationed.

Such demands have been repeatedly rejected by Washington.

Mr Lavrov described the talks as open and fruitful after their meeting in Geneva, saying they would continue and that Moscow expected Washington to respond in writing next week.

The foreign minister expressed hope that tensions over Ukraine would ease, repeating Russian claims that Ukraine poses no threat to its former Soviet neighbor.

Mr Giles, on the other hand, believes that Russia is speaking to the wrong people when it comes to Eastern European countries.

“Why shouldn’t they [Russia] talk to Romania and Bulgaria about their future security arrangements?”

“The,” she says.

