The UK is preparing for an impending ‘tidal wave of omicron,’ according to Prime Minister David Cameron.

LONDON — Britain is facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced a massive increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it.

In a televised statement, Johnson said that as a result of the omicron “emergency,” everyone aged 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month. The previous deadline was the end of January.

In Britain, he said, cases of the highly transmissible variant are doubling every two to three days, and “a tidal wave of omicron is on the way.”

“And I’m afraid it’s now clear that two vaccine doses are simply insufficient to provide the level of protection that we all require,” Johnson said.

“However, the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we will all be able to restore our level of protection.”

He announced a “national mission” to deliver booster vaccines, with pop-up vaccination centers operating seven days a week, with military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators providing extra support.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are expected to ramp up their vaccination campaigns as well.

Existing vaccines appear to be less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, according to the UK Health Security Agency, though preliminary data suggests that effectiveness rises to between 70% and 75% after a third vaccine dose.

In the United Kingdom, more than 80% of people aged 12 and up have received two vaccine doses, with 40% of adults receiving three.

Giving the rest of the population a boost in the next three weeks will be a huge undertaking, requiring nearly 1 million doses per day.

Many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed to meet the goal, according to Johnson.

Johnson’s remarks came just hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning that the omicron variant’s rapid spread had pushed the UK into dangerous territory.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have stated that the new highly transmissible strain

