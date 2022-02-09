The UK is reliant on wealth creators, but the Prime Minister has dismissed them in his Brexit battle.

According to Mark Baker, business is an easy target because it appears to have nothing to do with us.

As our Prime Minister sits in his posh Downing Street prison, I think it’s worth revisiting his infamously foul-mouthed flourish.

“F**k business,” says the leader of the erstwhile party of enterprise, a party that used to fight any unjustified attack on the private sector.

But “f**k business” is more than just a catchphrase.

Mr Johnson used it to dismiss opposition to his Brexit plans from the country’s wealth creators – those Cassandras whose prophecies all came true but were ignored.

It reveals a leadership attitude that has pervaded the PM’s ignoble ascent up the greasy pole of power.

But, as he saunters indecently back down in predictable humiliation, I suspect that few people will remember what he said.

And most people would probably agree with the sentiment.

Because it appears to have nothing to do with you and me, business is an easy target.

Corporate leeches drain us, their helpless victims, of our moral and financial capital.

The private sector is untrustworthy.

Businesses must be tamed, and they can be bled for tax purposes without repercussions.

Although the current Labour leadership is much more wary of the hard-Socialist fringe’s strident anti-capitalism than during Jeremy Corbyn’s reign, the Left vigorously promotes this shameful mischaracterization.

And everyone wants a lot of government spending if it is paid for by someone else.

The point is that we are all reliant on commerce.

In the UK, there are 5.9 million businesses, the majority of which are small, family-run businesses rather than large, faceless corporations – in fact, 98 percent employ fewer than 50 people (and the majority just one or two).

We, the 26.8 million people who work in the private sector, rely on businesses to succeed in order to keep our jobs and, by extension, our families.

Private sector income taxes, national insurance, and corporation taxes account for nearly half of all revenue collected by the government each year, directly supporting 5.7 million public sector employees, 12.4 million people on state pensions, and millions more in need of assistance.

In the meantime, 22.1 million people have.

