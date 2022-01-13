The Ukraine crisis has brought Europe “nearest to armed conflict in 30 years,” raising fears of a third World War.

The Ukraine crisis has brought Europe “closest to armed conflict in 30 years,” raising fears of a third World War.

As war tensions over the Ukraine crisis escalate, top diplomats have warned that Europe is the “closest it’s ever been to armed conflict” in the last 30 years.

According to an expert, the US must prepare for an escalation with 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border.

In a Thursday press briefing, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said, “We’re facing a crisis in European security.”

“The war drums are beating loudly, and the rhetoric has become shrill.”

With rumbling tensions in Georgia, Armenia, and Moldova, as well as Ukraine, a top official in Poland, which borders Ukraine and Russia, has warned that World War 3 fears are growing.

“It appears that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than it has ever been in the last 30 years,” said Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister.

“We’ve been on the verge of a major military escalation in Eastern Europe for several weeks.”

“We must concentrate on a peaceful resolution of the conflict in and around Ukraine,” he continued.

Near the Ukrainian border, more than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed, and separate battles with separatists backed by Moscow are still raging.

It comes after Nato and Russia failed to reach an agreement to end the crisis, which is threatening to engulf neighboring countries.

According to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, despite four hours of talks, “significant differences” remain.

He also warned Russia that if it used force against Ukraine, it would “pay a high price.”

Nato is preparing for the “real risk of a new armed conflict in Europe,” according to Stoltenberg, who warned on Wednesday.

Moscow refutes reports that it is planning an invasion of the country.

Vladimir Putin’s government insists on security guarantees, including a halt to any further Nato expansion and a withdrawal of Nato forces from eastern European nations.

The Kremlin has condemned US legislation introduced by Senate Democrats this week that would impose sanctions on Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine, as the rhetorical war continues.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the move as “an outrageous measure that is comparable to breaking off relations” and an “extremely negative” gesture while talks are ongoing.

The bill has been dubbed a “nervous breakdown” by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today.

“I read with amazement all these initiatives, like adults, serious politicians,” he said in an interview on Russia’s Channel One.

And such actions are unworthy of respect.

"Sanctions could be imposed regardless of whether there is an…

