The UK’s Covid booster jab panic would not have happened if ministers had kept a sense of urgency.

The UK’s Covid booster jab panic could have been avoided if ministers had maintained a sense of urgency.

The United Kingdom performs better than any comparable country in terms of booster vaccinations, but could have done even better with a little more planning.

Boris Johnson has made the booster jabs campaign a panic button.

The Prime Minister has coined another of his catchphrases, “Get Boosted Now,” in an attempt to persuade the public that a third vaccine dose is required to protect against the new Omicron variant.

By comparable country standards, Britain’s boosters program has been a success.

The UK has given out twice as many vaccines as the EU average (per capita) and is far ahead of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United States.

Every day, more than 400,000 third doses are given out, which is the same as the maximum number of second doses given out in the spring of this year.

The campaign has picked up steam after a slow start.

But there was still room for improvement.

Mr Johnson’s new goal of giving everyone a boost by the end of the month – at least in England – suggests that the daily rate could rise to one million per day.

Many will argue that if that is possible now, why couldn’t it have been done earlier in the autumn? The target will undoubtedly put pressure on the NHS, but at a million people per day, the entire adult population could have been covered in just over six weeks, a relatively short interruption to routine care given the pandemic’s overall context.

One reason is that ministers, led by Sajid Javid, were satisfied with the previous rollout’s pace as long as it was gradually increasing rather than decreasing.

Maggie Throup, who took over as vaccines minister from Nadhim Zahawi in September but has never managed to achieve the same public profile as her predecessor, has been questioned.

Another is that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has purposefully slowed down its decision-making process at times.

The committee can act quickly, such as when authorizing the start of the rollout ahead of any other country, but it took a long time to approve the boosters campaign this summer because it needed more data.

