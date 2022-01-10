The UK’s largest’sea dragon’ fossil was discovered in Rutland reservoir, measuring more than twice the length of a double-decker bus.

Britain’s largest’sea dragon’ fossil was discovered in Rutland reservoir, measuring more than twice the length of a double-decker bus.

The skeleton is the largest and most complete Ichthyosaur ever discovered in the United Kingdom.

In a reservoir owned by Anglian Water in Rutland, the fossilized remains of a ten-metre-long ichthyosaur, also known as a “sea dragon,” were discovered.

It is the largest and most complete skeleton of its kind ever discovered in the United Kingdom, dating back 180 million years.

Experts have hailed the discovery of the’sea dragon’ at Rutland Water Nature Reserve as a “highly significant” and “unprecedented” palaeontological find.

Ichthyosaurs are a type of marine reptile that looks like a dolphin.

They were common in Britain until about 90 million years ago, when they became extinct.

“Britain is the ichthyosaur’s birthplace – their fossils have been unearthed here for over 200 years, with the first scientific dating back to Mary Anning and her discoveries along the Jurassic Coast,” palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax said.

During a routine draining of a lagoon for re-landscaping in February of last year, the Rutland remains were discovered by chance.

The fragile skeleton took a team of palaeontologists two months to excavate last summer, measuring around 10 metres in length – longer than a double decker bus – and weighing around one tonne in the skull.

“Despite the numerous ichthyosaur fossils discovered in Britain, the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever discovered in the UK,” Dr Lomax said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find and one of the most significant in British palaeontology.”

The fossil was discovered by Joe Davies of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, which runs the reservoir with Anglian Water.

“It’s been a true career highlight,” he said of the discovery.

On Tuesday, the fossil will be featured on BBC Two’s Digging for Britain program.

Anglian Water has announced that it is seeking heritage funding to help preserve the fossil and allow visitors to see it on site in Rutland.

“We recognize the importance of a discovery like this for the local community in Rutland,” said Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson.

“Right now, our focus is on securing the necessary funding to ensure the legacy’s long-term viability.”

This isn’t the first time that Ichthyosaur remains have been discovered at this Rutland reservoir.

During the reservoir’s construction in the 1970s, two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were discovered.