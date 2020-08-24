The UK’s New Get-Rich-Quick Scheme is Sifting E-Waste for Gold

We’re about to host a new type of reclamation facility in Cheshire, designed to extract minute amounts of precious metals from electronic waste; not by using the hands of cheap migratory workers, but via an innovative bacterial leeching process that uses microbes to gather gold from circuit boards.

It’s the plan of New Zealand firm Mint Innovation, which claims its process is demonstrably better than old cyanide-based automated sorting processes, for obvious reasons. Also, at the moment, the UK’s recyclers send the printed circuit boards of our broken tellies and sad Samsung laptops that won’t boot any more off to recycling experts in Europe, which won’t be a good look – or particularly affordable – once the Brexit paperwork’s signed off.

Mint’s pioneering bio-refinery will allow us to reclaim gold, palladium, silver and copper from e-waste using a blend of traditional and modern reclamation processes, generating money we’ll be able to reinvest on building world-leading stocks of union flag tea towels and ceremonial plates.

At first, Mint’s UK base should be able to get through 20 tonnes of electronic waste a day, with the company’s scientific office Ollie Crush saying: “The plants are very agricultural, more like a small microbrewery. The regulatory tailwind is for western nations to handle their own waste stream. We offer the same yield as the big smelters, the same level of service and quicker.” [Guardian]