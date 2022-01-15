The UK’s ‘patient zero’ for bird flu is distraught after being told he won’t be able to keep ducks for a year.

The UK’s ‘patient zero’ for bird flu is distraught after being told he can’t keep ducks for a year.

When a new strain of the deadly avian disease was discovered in December, Alan Gosling, 79, was forced to let his 160 birds be destroyed.

He had hand-reared many, and he had 20 muscovys living in his Buckfastleigh, Devon, home.

The retired train driver, who referred to his passengers as “family,” spent Christmas alone in quarantine at his home, which is currently being deep-cleaned.

Public health officials informed Alan, who had previously tested positive but is now negative, of the ban.

“Dad’s face dropped,” Ellesha Gosling, 26, said.

He was in a lot of pain.

“His only hope was that he’d get more ducks after the first ones were killed.

“Now he’s been told he won’t be able to do it for a year.”

