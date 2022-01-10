The UK’s ‘patient zero’ for bird flu tests negative, and there are plans to purchase new ducks.

The UK’s ‘patient zero’ for bird flu has tested negative, and new ducks are on the way.

The UK’s “patient zero” for bird flu has tested negative, and his first plan is to buy new ducks.

Alan Gosling, 79, has been declared avian-free.

However, it’s unclear when his isolation period, which began on December 22, will end.

Alan said his family has been offered more Muscovy ducks after his beloved flock of 160 was destroyed.

“I had a roar of laughter when they told me that,” he told The Sun.

“Are you kidding?” I wondered.

“I’m fine, I’ve got no aches and pains or anything,” the Buckfastleigh, Devon, father of three said.

I’m honored that whatever they find during testing will aid in the development of a medication.”

If you have any symptoms of bird flu and have visited a bird flu-affected area in the last 10 days, contact your doctor or NHS 111.

The following are the main symptoms of bird flu, which can appear very quickly:

Other early signs and symptoms could include:

After you’ve been infected, it usually takes three to five days for the first symptoms to appear.

More severe complications, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, can develop within days of the onset of symptoms.