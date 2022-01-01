The UK’s warmest New Year’s Day on record, with temperatures reaching 16.2 degrees Celsius, has forced outdoor ice rinks to close.

The closures were prompted by melting ice and safety concerns, and they are expected to last at least another day.

The Met Office reported that highs of 16.2 degrees Celsius were recorded in London’s St James’s Park, breaking the previous maximum temperature record of 15.6 degrees Celsius set in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

According to the Met Office, a daily minimum temperature of 13.2C recorded in Chivenor, Devon, is provisionally a new UK and England record for January.

The previous records were 13.1°C in Magilligan, Londonderry, in 2016 and 13.0°C in St James Park, Londonderry, in 2008.

However, the mild temperatures have harmed the ice quality at several rinks, raising safety concerns.

The outdoor ice rink at Somerset House in London has been closed for the third day in a row due to unseasonably warm weather.

“Due to the effect of the continued warm temperatures on the quality of the ice, we have had to make the difficult decision to close our ice rink on January 1,” it said in a statement.

The ice rink was also closed on New Year’s Eve, disrupting customers’ plans to ring in the new year and celebrate the end of the year.

Somerset House has stated that they are working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

The ice rink at Hampton Court Palace was also closed due to the warm weather.

It hasn’t been open since December 30th.

The ice rink at the National Maritime Museum will be closed until January 2nd, according to the museum.

The Natural History Museum’s outdoor ice rink, however, continues to welcome visitors.

The closures come amid concerns about climate change’s impact, with experts warning that more extreme weather is on the way.

On New Year’s Eve, temperatures hit a new high of 16.5°C in Bala, north Wales.

Maximum temperatures of 15.9 degrees Celsius, 16.1 degrees Celsius, and 15 degrees Celsius were set in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Met Office, 2022 will continue to be one of the hottest years on record.

