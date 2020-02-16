The ultimate fitness guide to targeting EVERY problem area on your body

Whether it’s unwanted stomach fat, love handles, soft triceps or ‘saddle bags’, there are sections of the body deemed ‘problem areas’ for women across the board.

And while some believe these areas cannot be ‘spot treated’, one trainer has revealed the secrets to targeting these areas with simple home workouts.

Owner and director of Flow Athletic Australia, Ben Lucas shared his ultimate training guide with FEMAIL – complete with his ideal day on a plate for staying in shape all year long.

The backs of the arms – the triceps – are a common problem area for many women, but thankfully they’re relatively easy to tone up.

Ben said the best exercises to assist with ‘flabby’ arms including push-ups, chair dips and overhead dumbbell exercises.

When done consecutively these exercises will target all three areas of the triceps, creating a full range circuit for the muscle.

An alternate way to do push-ups is to place your hands closer together with your elbows in by your side to activate the triceps.

Compared to the triceps, the back is one of the largest body parts that has a tendency to accumulate high volumes of fat.

By incorporating a mixture of both weights and cardio workouts into your weekly regime, this can help eliminate unwanted ‘back bulge’.

‘The ideal exercises to target the back are rows, pull-ups, and a bent-over reverse fly,’ Ben said.

If you are unable to do body weight pull-ups, place resistance bands around the bar to help with the lift or use an assisted pull-up machine.

To intensify back exercises, hold for a two second pause after every pull movement.

Both the inner and outer thighs are areas women strive to tone up.

Ben recommended sumo squats (wide stance squats), walking lunges and dead lifts to tone the inner thighs and banded movements such as squats and hip thrusts with resistance bands for the outer thighs.

A bonus with these exercises is their capability to be done anywhere – at home, at the gym or even at the beach.

Ben said a common workout mistake women make, particularly with these exercises, is lifting weight that’s too light or taking rest breaks that are too long or short.

The stomach is a difficult area to spot treat fat, but a key trick in addition to exercise is eating the right food to build a strong core.

‘By executing sit-ups, v-sits and roll-outs into a circuit will target different areas of the abs,’ said Ben.

Changing the circuit each time you train the abs will make the workout more interesting, but aim to include at least three exercises in each circuit for the ultimate ab blast.

Many know the hips are a stubborn area and some struggle to target the fat surrounding this area.

‘Two important exercises that help target the hips specifically is the lateral walk and clam shell, both involving an open-close movement with resistance bands,’ Ben said.

Incorporating this exercise into your leg day at least once a week will help improve stability and flexibility, as these exercises also activates the thighs and core.

Ben recommends squats, lunges and kickback exercises to activate the glutes and target unwanted fat over this area.

To do a kickback, get down on your hands and knees or on a bench with your legs placed parallel with your shoulders and push your heel into the air to focus on the glutes.

This can also be done by pushing out foot out and alternating from side to side.

With these heavier exercises, focus strongly on your form in order to achieve a maximum impact during every workout and minimise injuries.

Along with this, Ben said in order to gradually work towards burning calories and gaining muscle it’s essential to train consistently with the aim to workout three times a week.