The ultimate test of whether the Covid pandemic affected our purchasing habits will be Black Friday 2021.

Will we go on a national spending binge, or has the country’s mood shifted?

It’s almost time for Black Friday.

It will be a test of not only our willingness to spend, but also how the pandemic has affected our spending habits.

What do we value most: buying more things for our homes or going out and having a good time? Or maybe not working as hard and cutting back on spending in general?

There have been numerous complaints about Black Friday.

According to Which?, a consumer magazine, 99.5 percent of the items sold last year could be purchased for the same price or less at other times.

Independent retailers have called for a boycott of Amazon and other large online retailers.

People are allegedly encouraged to buy things they don’t require.

There’s also the broader argument that this is a US import with nothing to do with us.

Friday serves as a bridge between today’s Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend, giving most Americans a four-day break – and a chance to shop.

For Britons, however, it is entirely artificial, a clever ruse introduced across the Atlantic by Amazon in 2010.

However, the success of the project has not been hampered by the criticisms.

If we hadn’t wanted to, we would not have gotten into the spirit of Black Friday.

That says a lot about the consumerist mood in Britain over the last ten years: we needed an excuse to go shopping.

We continue to do so today.

According to Statista, a German research firm, the UK accounts for more than 10% of all global Black Friday searches this year.

Sales, which were down sharply last year due to the pandemic, are expected to set new highs this year.

Consumers have accumulated at least £150 billion in extra savings over the last 18 months, money they would normally have spent but were unable to do so.

One of the indicators of how fast the economy will grow over the winter and spring will be whether people spend that money.

The greater the number.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

