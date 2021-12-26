The UN airport terminal in Somalia’s capital has been closed due to “numerous violations and breaches.”

Somalia claims UN flights violate procedures, transporting people who lack or have incomplete documentation, and accuses contractors of smuggling.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) announced on Sunday that it had closed its passenger operations facility at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

The announcement comes after Somalia’s government called for the MOVCON terminal to be closed earlier this week, citing “countless violations and breaches of immigration protocols.”

“The United Nations operates in Somalia in full compliance with Somali law, as outlined in a Status of Mission Agreement and other relevant bilateral agreements signed by UN agencies, funds, and programs, as well as the UN Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations,” according to a UNSOM statement.

It said the Somali government’s concerns were taken “seriously,” but it regretted that the “instruction to close” was issued “suddenly and without minimal prior consultation.”

“We also regret that the closure was reportedly prompted by allegations that have yet to be presented to the UN in detail to allow an investigation,” the statement said, adding that talks with the Somali government would take place in the coming days.

Somalia’s Foreign Ministry announced on February 22 that the terminal would be “closed until further notice,” citing a number of incidents that it claimed were violations of agreements and protocols.

Several UN flights landed at the airport “without prior submission of essential documents, such as the manifest, through official immigration communication channels,” according to the report.

“There are international flights that use the MOVCON terminal that carry passengers who have no or insufficient travel documentation and enter the Federal Republic of Somalia’s territory,” the letter stated.

UN contractors at Aden Adde Airport “exploit the MOVCON terminal, as well as unofficial gates, to smuggle uncontrolled commodities,” according to the ministry.

“Immigration staff have been harassed and threatened in the course of their duties… (and) immigration staff are not allowed to access UN terminals… which makes it difficult for immigration staff to carry out their duties,” the ministry added.

To discuss the issues, the Foreign Ministry proposed a meeting between Somali authorities and UN representatives.