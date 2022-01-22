The UN has called for the Tunisian revolution’s democratic values to be preserved.

The United Nations has called for the Tunisian revolution’s democratic values to be preserved.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the situation in Tunisia.

ANKARA (Ankara)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the Tunisian revolution’s democratic values to be preserved.

“The Tunisian democratic revolution inspired hope around the world,” Guterres said at a press conference. “We certainly want it to be preserved in all democratic values.”

The UN, according to Guterres, is watching developments in Tunisia “with concern” after Tunisian President Kais Saied took extraordinary measures to consolidate much of the country’s power under his control.

“We see the concerns, and I hope that the full restoration of an institutional democratic framework that works for all Tunisians will alleviate these concerns,” he said.

Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power on July 25.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.