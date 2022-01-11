The UN Human Rights Office reacts to Tunisian MP El-Beheiry’s arbitrary detention.

The United Nations Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Tunisian authorities to either charge or release Bhiri.

The UN Human Rights Office expressed concern on Tuesday about a member of parliament who is also the deputy head of Tunisia’s Ennahda party and another unidentified person who were detained after being held in an unknown location for hours.

At a UN news conference, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell expressed concern about Noureddine El-Beheiry, saying that recent events in Tunisia had heightened serious concerns about the country’s deteriorating human rights.

El-Beheiry and the other person, she said, were detained without cause or explanation and are now being held under house arrest.

El-Beheiry was kidnapped by “security forces dressed in civilian clothing and taken to an unknown destination,” according to an Ennahda statement from December 31, 2021.

El-Beheiry’s lawyers filed a criminal complaint against President Kais Saied and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine after the incident.

El-Beheiry was detained for several hours in an undisclosed location, and his family and lawyer were unaware of his whereabouts.

He was placed under house arrest after that, and due to pre-existing medical conditions, he was admitted to a hospital on Jan.

2, where he is still guarded.

“These two incidents echo practices not seen since President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s era and raise serious questions about kidnapping, enforced disappearance, and arbitrary detention,” Throssell said.

She went on to say that no reason was given for El-Beheiry’s arrest.

“We urge the authorities to either release these two men immediately or charge them properly in accordance with due process standards in criminal proceedings.”

“We urge Tunisian authorities to keep in touch with the UN Human Rights Office and other UN human rights mechanisms to ensure that the much-needed security and justice reforms are fully compliant with Tunisia’s international human rights obligations,” the rights official said.

Tunisian Interior Minister Charfeddine placed El-Beheiry and a ministry official under house arrest on Monday, accusing them of issuing false identity documents to a Syrian couple while serving as minister of justice.

According to the ministry, one of the individuals had previously been linked to terrorist cases committed outside of Tunisia.

The largest party in Tunisia’s now-suspended parliament is the Ennahda party.

