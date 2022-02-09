The UN Migration Agency has requested (dollar)589 million to help Afghanistan and its neighbors.

Afghanistan and neighboring countries are in need of (dollar)589 million, according to the UN Migration Agency.

GENEVA (UN)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched an international appeal for more than (dollar)589 million on Tuesday to help communities in Afghanistan and six neighboring countries with urgent humanitarian and protection needs.

The IOM, the UN agency in charge of migration, requires the funds to assist more than 3.6 million people who have been affected by crises, as well as to strengthen communities’ resilience and recovery.

“The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is exacerbating humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both within the country and across regional borders,” said IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels.

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) revised Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries, according to the IOM, builds on its experience responding to migration and displacement crises.

“Nearly six months after the August 2021 political upheaval and subsequent political transition, more than half of the Afghan population requires humanitarian assistance, up 30% from last year,” Daniels said.

“Nearly all Afghans have now fallen into poverty,” he said, adding that Afghanistan faces a real risk of systemic collapse and humanitarian catastrophe.

Political, social, and economic shocks in Afghanistan had reverberated across the country and the region, according to the IOM’s initial plan for Afghanistan and neighboring countries, which was released in September 2021.

As a result, more than 700,000 Afghans were displaced in 2021, adding to the 5.5 million people who had already been displaced for a long time by mid-August.

“Afghans, particularly women and girls, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats,” according to the IOM.

In the previous year, the organization had noticed an increase in cross-border movement.

Internal displacement and cross-border movements, primarily to Iran and Pakistan, are likely to continue in the coming months, according to the IOM, given the risk of further deterioration of Afghanistan’s socioeconomic and security situation.

The IOM warned that if essential services are not maintained and improved, and livelihoods are not restored, displacement trends and population outflows within and across borders will worsen.

The organization said its health operations, which are active in 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, are continuing to provide health care to some of the country’s most difficult-to-reach populations, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

They had received no help in decades prior to the arrival of the IOM’s teams in some cases.