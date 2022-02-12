The UN Secretary-General has urged Libya’s rivals to put the country’s stability first.

The call comes after the parliament of Libya named a new prime minister.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged rival Libyan factions to put the country’s stability first.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement that the UN chief urged “all parties to continue to prioritize stability in Libya.”

Fathi Bashagha, the country’s new prime minister, was named by the Libyan parliament in eastern Libya on Thursday.

However, incumbent Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has dismissed the parliament’s decision, vowing to stay in office until a national election is held.

A majority of legislators also approved a proposal to change the country’s “constitutional declaration.”

The UN chief took note of “the House of Representatives vote to designate a new Prime Minister,” according to the spokesperson, but urged “all parties and institutions to continue to ensure that such critical decisions are taken in a transparent and consensual manner.”

“All institutions must remember the primary goal of holding national elections as soon as possible to ensure that the political will of the 2.8 million Libyan citizens who have registered to vote is respected,” Guterres added.

Libya’s elections were set to take place in December.

The elections were scheduled for April 24, 2021, but were postponed due to disagreements among the country’s political rivals.

There hasn’t been any agreement on a new date for the vote yet.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help end the years-long armed conflict that has engulfed the oil-rich country.

*Written in Ankara by Ibrahim Mukhtar.