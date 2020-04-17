The undiscovered worlds that led adventurer Steve Backshall home

Recently back from a year of seeking unmapped wonders from Greenland to Oman, the explorer is relishing life under lockdown

For most people, being stuck in lockdown with 11-week-old twins and a 21-month-old toddler would be torture. But the explorer Steve Backshall is used to living in tough and challenging environments around the world. “I’ve spent so much of my life away in a field, sleeping in a tent, that to have this amount of time with the family at home is actually a real privilege. It’s something I don’t get very much.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it takes more than a few dirty nappies to disconcert a man who is used to defecating in strange places. “Every single day, scooting off into the jungle to find a place to have a poo could be either the highlight of the day – or the worst possible moment.”

Best known as presenter of the BBC series Deadly 60, Backshall and his television crew recently spent an entire year taking part in 10 expeditions to unexplored places around the world. His book about these experiences, Expedition: Adventures into Undiscovered Worlds, is out in paperback on Thursday. It offers locked-down readers a chance to experience the untouched rivers, jungles, deserts, waterfalls and caves that Backshall explored for the very first time in history.

In Suriname, for example, he spent about six weeks on jungle rivers that “don’t exist”. At least, not on paper. “They don’t even occur on the very finest maps of the area we were travelling through. We were writing the maps as we went.”

It is to those waterways he goes now, in his mind’s eye, when he wants to remember one of the most amazing sights he ever saw. “We heard this thundering ahead of us in the forest and we came around the corner to a waterfall that was nearly 100 metres high – it’s the second-biggest waterfall in the country, and totally unknown. None of the local people or villagers had any idea it existed. We were the first people to map it, the first people to record its existence.”

He decided to name it after their Surinamese colleague, Isla. “We called it the Isla Falls. It pours down through the forest in a series of cataracts, and is really broad and wide as well as high.”

On one of the highest promontories of the waterfall, he found fresh jaguar droppings. “It was clear that, probably as early as the day before, a jaguar had come out and sat at the top of the waterfall where we were standing, looking down at the view. Which was pretty amazing.” There were otters, harpy eagles and tapirs wanderingaround the valley, too. “Clearly, they had never seen human beings before. It was just absolutely dazzling.”

A Bafta-winning adventurer and wildlife presenter, Backshall had been planning some of the expeditions for more than 20 years. “Expeditions have been my life ever since I was in my late teens. I’ve been putting together this little black book of expeditions that were really special and, hand on heart, had not been done before.”

They included kayaking along the largest fjord in the world – in Greenland, the first ascents of desert mountains and descents of desert canyons in Oman, and cave diving in Mexico through passageways that had never been explored. By linking up with several television channels, he got enough funding to put together a tiny team of experts and do them all in a single year. “It was the hardest year I’ve ever had. Apart from anything else, during that same year, I built a house, nearly went bankrupt and had my first baby. So, all round, a pretty big year.”

He almost drowned while making the first-ever descent of a whitewater river in Bhutan in the Himalayas. “It was so dramatic. This river tumbles down and, over several miles of vertical descent, thrashes its way down through these incredible remote canyons.” He would plummet down a rapid “hoping to goodness” there wouldn’t be something hideous halfway down. One day, there was. “I basically plunged off the face of the earth into this recirculating wave, a drop of a small waterfall, and the bottom of it caught me and just dragged me back in again.”

He was in a plastic kayak about 2.5 metres long and, despite pulling the release cord, was held under the water for nearly five minutes. “Bear in mind the water is glacial meltwater, very close to freezing point. I was, without question, drowning. There was nothing I could do to save myself. I was out of energy, out of ideas. It was absolutely terrifying.” Miraculously, a member of his crew managed to battle upstream against the rapids, get a rope to him and drag him out. “She saved my life.”

He drank half a bottle of scotch that night, hoping the whole project would just “go away” and dreading the thought of getting back into his kayak the next morning. “I remember calling home to Helen, my wife, and she talked for about 15 minutes about missing her junction on the motorway. And I just couldn’t tell her. I couldn’t bring myself to tell her I’d come within a minute of drowning that day.” Their baby was just three months old at the time. “It was full on. It was really intense.”

But he forced himself to carry on. “I knew that if I didn’t get back in that kayak the whole expedition would be over.”

He perceives his desire to explore the world as a fundamentally human trait. “It’s one of the things that sets us apart as a species: our desire to understand, to push back new frontiers. There is an assumption that all of that was done years ago, that there is no more old-fashioned exploration to be done. But there is: you just need to look a lot harder nowadays.”

In the desert and the jungle, he felt a deep connection to the explorers of the past, imagining them in their pith helmets, looking for gold and other riches. “But in other places, not really. For example, cave diving: that’s very much a modern realm of exploration. You’re using modern tech as a way of finding your way into places that people haven’t been to before.”

The desert expeditions in Oman were, he says, the most extraordinary. “There are still desert canyons there where nobody has ever set foot. To be able to head down into one and know that our feet were the first to step on that rock was pretty amazing.”

It made him feel his own existence was just one small aspect of something bigger. “On desert nights – where the stars just seem to be so close that you could reach up and pluck them, and the silence is so quiet that it’s loud – you have an incredible connection to the natural world.”

Another highlight came when, during ascents of desert rock faces, he managed to record shots of the critically endangered Arabian leopard that was using the same trails. “There are only a handful of them left. It gave me this incredible sense of privilege, that I was walking in the footsteps of something so rare.”

Overall, the year gave him a sense of quite how many natural wonders there are in the world to treasure and protect. “I think it’s incredibly important that people realise there are still parts of the planet we haven’t managed to ruin yet. It’s our job to make sure they stay beautiful and pristine.”

But most importantly of all, it made him appreciate how wonderful it is to be at home in the house in Buckinghamshirefrom which he presents live homeschooling lessons about wildlife every Wednesday at 9.30am on his YouTube channel, SteveBackshallOfficial.

“I realised how important family is to me. I’ve spent so much of my life trying to get to these wild, far-flung places. But actually what I came away feeling, more than anything, was just a real sense of how much it meant to me to be a dad, and how much I was missing not being at home with them.”

And that, he says apologetically, is all he has time for. “I’m going to have to wrap this up now. I’ve got three babies screaming in the background.”