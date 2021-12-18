The unfounded claim that Epstein’madam’ had a “list of co-conspirators” has nothing to do with the 2021 case, according to news from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

The false claim that Epstein’madam’ had a “list of co-conspirators” has nothing to do with the 2021 case.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s case from 2021 has nothing to do with the unfounded claim that Jeffrey Epstein’s “madam” had a “list of co-conspirators.”

A recent social media post claimed that a document revealed a list of co-defendants in Maxwell’s federal case from 2021, but this is false, according to a fact check by USA Today.

On November 22, Maxwell’s 2021 case began seven days after the alleged list of approximately 40 individuals and groups was posted on Facebook.

The defense team for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam began their case on Thursday after prosecutors rested last week after a number of witnesses, including four alleged accusers and two of Epstein’s former pilots, testified.

Maxwell has decided not to testify in her trial, citing the fact that she is “too fragile.”

Is Ghislaine Maxwell married or unmarried?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the stepmother of her husband’s children from a previous marriage.

According to reports, Maxwell married Scott Borgerson, a tech millionaire, in secret in 2016.

Maxwell’s family did not find out about the wedding until after her bail hearing, according to her brother, Ian.

What charges were brought against Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of abusing women and minors for decades, enlisting the assistance of a network of enablers to help him carry out and cover up his crimes.

In order to avoid a possible life sentence, the serial sex abuser allegedly struck a secret plea deal with the government in 2008, but he continued to abuse women.

Maxwell’s lawyers warned her, “Your life is on the line.”

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have warned her that her “life is on the line” as they seek more time to locate witnesses for her sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger, pleaded with Judge Alison Nathan for more time to find witnesses on the 12th day of the trial, claiming that Maxwell’s “life is on the line.”

She told the court, “I understand your honor, you run a tight ship.”

“We’re flying people across the country and across the Atlantic, and we only have half a day to put on a show.”

The case would not be postponed, according to Judge Nathan.

According to Maxwell’s ex-assistant, Epstein had other girlfriends.

Jeffery Epstein, according to Ghislaine Maxwell’s former assistant, would see other women behind her back.

Cimberly Espinosa, 55, recalls being tasked with purchasing…

