The United Arab Emirates will make it illegal for citizens who have not been vaccinated to travel outside the country.

Beginning in January, the United Arab Emirates will prohibit unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad.

10, according to media reports on Saturday.

According to WAM, the country’s official news agency, Emiratis who are fully vaccinated will be required to have a booster shot if they are eligible to travel.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has issued new protocols, according to the agency.

The ruling will not apply to those who are medically exempt from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Humanitarian cases and individuals traveling for medical or treatment reasons will also be exempt.

* Written in Ankara by Ahmet Gencturk