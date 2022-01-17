The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapon systems.

The United Kingdom provides Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapon systems.

‘No one wants conflict,’ says British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, but the UK ‘unambiguously’ supports Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite a Russian military buildup on its border, the UK will supply Ukraine with “light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems,” Britain’s defense secretary said Monday.

Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that “in light of Russia’s increasingly threatening behavior, and in addition to our current support, the UK is providing a new security assistance package to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.”

A small number of UK personnel will also “provide early-stage training for a short period of time,” according to Wallace.

“This support is for short-range, clearly defensive weapons capabilities; they are not strategic weapons, and they do not pose a threat to Russia,” he said.

“They’ll be used for self-defense, and the early-stage training will be provided by UK personnel who will return to the UK once it’s finished.”

Suspicions

“They are equipped with tanks, armored fighting vehicles, rocket artillery, and short-range ballistic missiles,” Wallace said of the tens of thousands of Russian troops stationed near Ukraine’s border.

“We and our allies have legitimate and real concerns that the configuration and scale of the force being assembled, supported by Russian air and maritime long-range strike capabilities stationed in the region, could be used to conduct a multi-axis invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

“However, regardless of the Russian government’s final decision on the use of such forces, their presence and readiness contribute to a destabilizing and coercive atmosphere that risks miscalculation at best and conflict at worst.”

“Furthermore, we’ve seen hardening Russian rhetoric, increased cyber activity, and widespread disinformation in recent weeks, all of which could serve as a pretext for a Russian military intervention,” Wallace added.

Wallace also accused Russia of fabricating stories, claiming that it is part of the Kremlin’s playbook and that it was used in 2008 prior to the invasion of Georgia and in 2014 in Ukraine.

Russia’s claim that NATO is attempting to encircle it is also ridiculous, according to the defense secretary, who explained that “only 116th of Russia shares a border with a NATO ally.”

NATO, he explained, is an alliance of like-minded countries that share mutual interests.

