The United Kingdom has stated that it will ‘not return’ any asylum seekers to Syria.

A day after reports surfaced that a Syrian asylum seeker had been told to return to his homeland, the Home Office issued a statement.

LONDON, U.K.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced that it will “not return” any people to Syria, citing the UN’s assessment that the country “remains unsafe.”

The Home Office statement came after The Guardian reported on Sunday that a Syrian asylum seeker had been asked to return home.

According to the daily, the 25-year-old man was told that he could return to the country he fled during the war because it is safe to do so, based on a refusal letter from the Home Office.

In 2017, the Syrian asylum seeker fled “forcible conscription” into the Syrian regime’s army, claiming that if he had been returned, he would have been forced to kill other Syrians.

He also claimed that he could be targeted in Syria as a draft evader, arrested, and even killed.

Last month, the Guardian reported that it received a refusal letter from the Home Office.

The letter stated, “I am not satisfied to a reasonable degree of likelihood that you have a well-founded fear of persecution.”

“In the current circumstances, we are not returning people to Syria,” the Home Office’s official Twitter account said on Tuesday.

“The United Kingdom Government agrees with the United Nations’ assessment that Syria is still dangerous for them.”

“I escaped from Syria in 2017 and I’m looking for safety,” the asylum seeker told the British newspaper.

“My lawyer is appealing the Home Office decision, and she claims this is the first Syrian asylum refusal case she has seen,” he said.

“I sincerely hope I am not compelled to return to Syria.”

I’m sick of looking for a safe haven.”