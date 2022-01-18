The United Kingdom is cracking down on cryptocurrency, with new regulations prohibiting unregulated companies from promoting assets like Bitcoin.

The UK is cracking down on cryptocurrency, with new regulations prohibiting unregulated firms from promoting assets like Bitcoin.

Most crypto assets will be subject to stricter regulations, and will now be treated similarly to other financial products in terms of promotion.

As the government takes its first step in cracking down on the industry, companies will be prohibited from promoting crypto assets such as Bitcoin unless they are registered with the financial regulator.

Because there are currently few regulations in place, Rishi Sunak expressed concern that investors would be targeted with “misleading claims.”

As I reported earlier this month, the Treasury Department and the financial and advertising watchdogs intend to tighten the current rules significantly by 2022.

Crypto assets are currently promoted with far less caution than other financial products such as stocks, bonds, and insurance.

Following a consultation, the Treasury announced on Tuesday that this would be phased out, requiring anyone promoting or advertising cryptocurrencies to be licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority or the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Later this year, the specific rules will most likely be finalized.

“Crypto assets can provide exciting new opportunities, offering people new ways to transact and invest,” Mr Sunak said. “However, it’s critical that consumers are not sold products that make false claims.”

“We are ensuring consumer protection while also encouraging crypto asset market innovation.”

The new rules will make it mandatory for all advertisements to be “fair, clear, and not misleading,” in addition to excluding unregulated providers.

Although the Advertising Standards Authority has begun to crack down on the crypto industry, its powers are severely limited.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which provide proof of ownership of digital assets like images or videos, will be exempt from the new rules.

NFTs, according to the Treasury, are “more akin to a digital collector item than financial services products” and thus should be regulated differently.

Later this year, a separate consultation on the UK’s overarching framework for crypto regulation will be released.

Mr Sunak believes that some products, such as stablecoins, which are digital currencies whose value is directly tied to real-world assets, could become a central part of the financial system in the future, while others, such as Bitcoin, are more speculative.

