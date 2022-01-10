The United Kingdom will have a four-day weekend to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The United Kingdom will enjoy a four-day weekend as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 95-year-old monarch will open her private estates to the public, and some of the world’s biggest stars will perform outside Buckingham Palace as part of the festivities.

Buckingham Palace has released the full schedule of events to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and workers across the UK will be delighted to learn that the festivities will include a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the spring Bank Holiday will be followed by the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will take place in Horse Guards Parade on Thursday, June 2nd, the first day of the special four-day bank holiday.

The UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories will come together on the same day to light a beacon at the same time as Buckingham Palace’s main beacon.

A Thanksgiving Service for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, before the star-studded Platinum Party At The Palace on Saturday, June 4.

On Sunday, June 5, the final day of the Bank Holiday break, people from all over the country will gather for the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities at Sandringham and Balmoral over the long weekend.

– “Platinum Pudding Competition” on January 10th.

Members of the public are encouraged to enter the competition by creating a dish to honor the Queen’s reign.

– Platinum Jubilee Celebration: May 12-15

A 90-minute show featuring more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take the Windsor Castle audience on a journey through history from Elizabeth I to the present.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) takes place on June 2nd, which is a public holiday.

The 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and over 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will parade the color on Horse Guards Parade.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities at Sandringham and Balmoral throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Beacons of the Platinum Jubilee

To commemorate the Jubilee, the United Kingdom will join the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories in lighting a beacon.

Also present will be the Principal Beacon.

Short summary of Infosurhoy