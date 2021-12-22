The United Nations has confirmed that it has asked the Taliban to provide security in Afghanistan.

Various security assurances and assistance from de facto authorities were requested by the UN in Afghanistan, according to a spokesman.

In exchange for money, the UN confirmed that it demanded security for its staff and offices in Afghanistan.

Farhan Haq, a spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said the budget proposal the UN initially made for 2022 was prepared before the Afghan government fell in August, when asked by Anadolu Agency at a news conference whether the UN pitched to the Taliban (dollar)6 million for security.

“In addition, some of the language in our budget submission is outdated.

“As a result, that budget is currently being reviewed,” he explained.

According to Haq, the UN has been requesting various security assurances and assistance from de facto authorities in Afghanistan since the second half of August.

“The system pays allowances to personnel who provide supplemental security services, which are critical for the safety of our personnel and compounds, as well as operations and movements in the country.”

“However, any such allowances, any such supplementary security services money, is provided directly to the individuals concerned.”

“And, as I previously stated, it is not through de facto authorities,” he added.

Separately, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday exempting the Taliban from sanctions in order to facilitate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The 15-member council unanimously approved the resolution proposed by the United States.

