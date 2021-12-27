The United Nations has expressed its “horror” over reports of a Myanmar attack that killed 35 civilians.

The United Nations is ‘horrified’ by reports of a Myanmar attack that killed 35 civilians.

Attacks on civilians are prohibited under international law, according to UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said on Sunday that credible reports of a 35-person attack on civilians in Myanmar have him “horrified.”

Griffiths was referring to an alleged incident that occurred on Dec.

In the eastern Kayah state, there are 24 people.

“At least 35 people were forced from their vehicles, killed, and burned, according to credible reports,” he said in a statement.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act, as well as all attacks against civilians across the country, which are illegal under international humanitarian law.”

According to Griffiths, two Save the Children humanitarian workers who were caught up in the violence and whose vehicle was attacked and burned are still missing.

He urged Myanmar authorities to launch an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation into the incident so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice quickly.

“In addition, I call on the Myanmar Armed Forces and all armed groups in Myanmar to take all necessary precautions to protect civilians,” Griffiths said.

Millions of Myanmarese people, he said, are still in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

On February 1, the Burmese military, known as the Tatmadaw in Burmese, launched a military coup.

1 and imprisoned the National League for Democracy (NLD) leadership, including Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month.

Junta forces have killed over 1,000 people and detained over 5,400 others, many of whom have since been released.