The United Nations has launched a (dollar)4.4 billion humanitarian aid appeal for Afghanistan, calling it the “largest ever.”

The United Nations has launched the ‘largest ever’ (dollar)4.4 billion humanitarian aid appeal for Afghanistan.

According to an international agency, 22 million people require assistance within the country, while 5.7 million require assistance beyond national borders.

GENEVA (UN)

The United Nations and its partners launched a (dollar)4.4 billion funding appeal on Tuesday to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan in 2022.

“This is the largest ever appeal for humanitarian assistance for a single country,” UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

“What we’re putting in front of the international community today is a stop-gap, an absolutely essential stop-gap measure.”

There will be no future unless this is funded; we must complete this; otherwise, there will be outflow and suffering.”

This year, the United Nations estimates that 22 million Afghans and 5.7 million Afghans displaced in five neighboring countries require urgent assistance.

Afghanistan’s plight is described as one of the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crises by aid organizations.

According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), half of the population is now suffering from acute hunger, over nine million people have been displaced, and millions of children have been forced out of school.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has requested (dollar)623 million in funding to assist refugees and host communities in neighboring countries.

“This crisis has a regional dimension,” he said, citing Afghan refugees as well as Afghans with a variety of other “stay” arrangements in neighboring countries.

“To stabilize the situation inside Afghanistan, including that of displaced people… and to prevent a larger refugee crisis, a larger crisis of external displacement,” he insisted.

Griffiths urged the international community not to “close the door on Afghanistan’s people.”

“Despite the challenges, humanitarian partners are on the ground and delivering.

Support the humanitarian plans we’re launching today to help us scale up and stave off widespread hunger, disease, malnutrition, and, ultimately, death,” he said.

The scale of the need is already enormous, according to UN officials, who also warned that if adequate action is not taken to support Afghanistan and regional response plans, they will be asking for (dollar)10 billion next year.