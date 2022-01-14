The United Nations has raised concerns about hate crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, glorifying war crimes and convicted war criminals is causing anxiety and tensions in communities.

Recent incidents in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, in which individuals glorified war crimes and convicted war criminals, have triggered anxiety and tensions in communities, have prompted the UN to express its “deep concern.”

At a UN news conference, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the incidents target specific communities with hate speech and, in some cases, directly incite violence in a year when both countries are holding elections.

“These acts, which occurred over the weekend during religious holidays, included large groups of people chanting the name of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic during torchlight processions or singing nationalistic songs,” a UN official said.

According to Throssell, the songs call for the occupation of certain locations in the former Yugoslavia, and in one incident, people fired shots into the air as they drove past a mosque.

The incidents occurred in Bijeljina, Prijedor, Foca, Gacko, Visegrad, the Brcko District, and Priboj and Novi Pazar in Serbia, as well as in the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This is a year with elections in Serbia in April and Bosnia and Herzegovina in October, where the political environment is already very tense,” Throssell said.

According to a UN rights official, some of the incidents occurred in areas where large-scale atrocity crimes were committed during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s war, such as Prijedor and Foca.

Anxiety is heightened.

The failure to prevent and sanction such acts, which fuel extreme anxiety, fear, and insecurity in some communities, according to Throssell, is a significant impediment to trust and reconciliation.

“In the Western Balkans, the rise in hate speech, denial of genocide and other atrocity crimes, and glorification of war criminals highlight the failure to address the past comprehensively,” she said.

The United Nations Human Rights Office emphasized that the authorities in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina must uphold their international human rights obligations in order to ensure the rights to truth, justice, and reparation.

“We demand that they condemn any advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred and refrain from doing so,” Throssell said.

