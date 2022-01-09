The United Nations has started talks to save Sudan’s transition.

The United Nations has started talks to help Sudan’s transition go smoothly.

According to the UN mission, the political process in Sudan will be inclusive.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

On Saturday, the UN mission in Sudan launched a UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process in an effort to smooth the country’s democratic transition.

The “process will be inclusive,” according to Volker Perthes, the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

He added in a statement that “all key civilian and military stakeholders, including armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups, and resistance committees, will be invited to participate in the UN-facilitated political process.”

Perthes stated that the United Nations “remains committed to supporting the realization of the Sudanese people’s aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.”

The move came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday, emphasizing the importance of forming a civilian government.

Since October, Sudan has been in chaos.

Sudan’s military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, 2021.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until 2023 elections.

In January, Hamdok resigned.

He returned to his post six weeks later in a deal with al-Burhan, which was rejected by most Sudanese political groups.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.