The UN’s human rights chief has urged Kazakhstan to use ‘proportionality’ when dealing with protestors.

The office of Michelle Bachelet was alarmed by the deadly violence in which dozens of protestors and 12 police officers were killed.

After dozens of protestors were killed in rioting in Almaty, the UN Human Rights chief said on Thursday that authorities in Kazakhstan must adhere to strict “requirements of necessity and proportionality.”

Michelle Bachelet said her office had received alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, including the deaths of 12 police officers in Almaty, the capital.

She urged everyone, including security forces and protestors, to avoid violence and seek a peaceful resolution to their differences.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement that “international law is clear: people have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.”

“At the same time, protesters should not use violence against others, no matter how enraged or aggrieved they may be.”

On Jan. 1, a state of emergency was declared in several areas.

5 has been extended to all of the former Soviet republic in Central Asia, including Almaty and the capital, Nur-Sultan, and includes an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew until Jan.

An Almaty police spokesperson was quoted by the UN office as saying that security forces had killed dozens of protesters.

In addition, the protests, which began on Jan. 1, are said to have injured nearly 1,000 people.

12 law enforcement officers have died and 317 police officers and members of the National Guard have been injured, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

In clashes with demonstrators in Almaty, riot police allegedly used tear gas grenades and flashbang grenades, according to the UN.

Protesters took control of some city government buildings, set them on fire, and attempted to storm police stations.

On June 6, a shootout erupted in front of Almaty city hall between the military and armed individuals.

According to Bachelet, lethal force, particularly live ammunition, should only be used as a last resort against specific individuals who pose a serious threat of death or injury.

“States do have the right to declare states of emergency in limited circumstances,” Bachelet said, “but any derogation of human rights must meet stringent requirements of necessity and proportionality.”

“There are certain rights, such as the right to life and the prohibition of torture.

