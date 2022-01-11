The United Nations reiterates its support for Libya’s transitional period to come to an end.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help to end the country’s civil war.

The UN secretary-general’s special adviser on Libya said on Thursday that the international body stands by the Libyan people as the transitional period comes to an end.

Stephanie Williams tweeted following a meeting with representatives from a coalition of political parties, “The UN will stand by the Libyan people in their demand for an electoral process to end the long transitional period.”

The representatives “demanded that the will of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote not be usurped,” according to the UN diplomat.

“I also emphasized the importance of making concerted efforts to move national reconciliation and transitional justice forward,” she added.

Libya’s presidential elections were set for December.

The country’s election commission proposed a one-month delay, citing inadequacies in electoral legislation and appeals related to candidate eligibility, according to a UN roadmap.

The House of Representatives, for its part, proposed deferring the vote for six months.

Rival Libyan parties have been at odds over whether the presidential and parliamentary elections should be held concurrently or one after the other.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Libyans are hopeful that the upcoming elections will help to end the long-running armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

