The United Nations Secretary-General strongly condemns Saudi coalition strikes in Yemen.

Saudi coalition strikes in Yemen are strongly condemned by the UN Secretary-General.

To ‘ensure accountability,’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for ‘prompt, effective, and transparent’ investigations into attacks.

NEW YORK

Airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled city of Saada in Yemen killed dozens of inmates at a detention center, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The strikes were part of a Saudi-led coalition’s increased hostilities against the Houthi rebels in the war-torn country.

Other strikes hit a telecommunications facility in the port city of Hudaydah, causing widespread internet outages in Yemen, and others struck Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital.

In a statement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

“He also reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from the dangers posed by military operations, while adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution,” he added.

The UN said Guterres also called for a “rapid, effective, and transparent” investigation into the attacks to “ensure accountability.”

Since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

The situation has gotten worse thanks to a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government.

Yemen now has one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, in need of aid and protection.

According to UN estimates, over 13 million people are in danger of starvation.