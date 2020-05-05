the United States accuses, China loses its nerves

A war of titans rages between the United States and China. After threatening China with punitive taxes over the past weekend, the United States has further toughened its tone by once again pointing to China’s responsibility for the Wuhan city coronavirus epidemic.

“There is immense evidence that the virus has gone well from there”, hammered Mike Pompeo, American secretary of state, adding that it was not ” the first time “ that China was putting “The world in danger”, accusing him of a lack of cooperation in order to shed light on the exact origin of the pandemic.

Chinese TV Talks About “Evil Pompeo”

Faced with these new accusations, the blood of the Chinese authorities has only turned a corner. Chinese public television CCTV called Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Monday “Insane and imprecise”, further escalating the violent verbal escalation between the two great economic powers of the world.

CCTV’s vitriol comment went on “Evil Pompeo” who “Spits venom and spreads lies for no reason”, pointing out that “The evidence does not exist and that the American politicians try to blame someone else and to repress China”. Echoing his words, the People’s Daily, official body of the Chinese Communist Party, qualified Mike Pompeo and Steve Bannon, the ex-strategist of Donald Trump in the White House, of “Lying clowns” and of “Living Cold War fossils”.

“China is guilty and puts everyone on their backs”

“These words are of a rare virulence, concedes Valérie Niquet (1), head of the Asia Pole at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), but we cannot put the two countries on the same semantic level. The United States is harshly critical of China, but bases its accusations on facts that are indisputable to everyone: China has lied well, concealed the reality, and has not shared the genome of the virus. China insults to defend itself “.

This war of words broke out at the end of March, when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian raised the theory that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan during the Olympic Games. soldiers in Wuhan.

“By reacting like this for weeks, China is putting everyone on their backs, but it is guilty”, adds Valérie Niquet. Requests for an independent international investigation into the origin of the virus are increasing. The United States, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan and the European Union are moving in this direction. Even the WHO has pleaded with China, without any success, so that one of their teams can go to China to investigate.

All of these trials are very unlikely to be successful

Faced with these international pressures, China rejects “Any questioning of China’s transparency in the prevention and control of the epidemic situation”. She places herself as a victim and argues that it is scientists, Chinese, and not politicians, who must one day respond. Any interference in China’s internal affairs seems inconceivable. “All state investigations have no chance of success, assures Valérie Niquet, nor to The Hague Tribunal, which China discredits, even less to the UN where it has its right of veto “.

Compensation lawsuits which some states or large private companies are considering are multiplying. The Attorney General of the State of Missouri filed a lawsuit last April against three Chinese government departments and is seeking billions of dollars in compensation. Group actions have, for example, been organized in several states, such as Florida, Nevada, Texas but also in Nigeria. Their objective is to claim billions of dollars in damages from China to compensate for the economic losses linked to the pandemic. With very little chance of success, however, because one state cannot be sued in the courts of another state.