The United States’ ambassador to the United Nations has urged Israel to stop demolishing homes and evicting residents in East Jerusalem.

The US ambassador to the United Nations has urged Israel to halt demolitions and evictions in East Jerusalem.

-According to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Israel and Palestine should refrain from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions.

WASHINGTON, DC

On Wednesday, the US envoy to the UN urged Israel to halt evictions in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

At a UN Security Council briefing, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that unilateral progress by Israel and Palestine would exacerbate tensions and jeopardize the two-state solution.

“This includes territorial annexation, settlement activity, demolitions, and evictions – as we saw in Sheikh Jarrah – incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism,” she said.

Her comments came after Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in East Jerusalem earlier in the day, which was the focal point of an anti-expulsion campaign.

According to the family’s lawyer, Walid Tayeh, Israeli police went to the Salhiyeh family’s home before dawn, assaulted its occupants, and demolished the house after a forced evacuation.

The Salhiyeh family claimed to have lived in the house since 1948, when they were expelled from West Jerusalem’s Ein Karen neighborhood.